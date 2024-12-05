Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) is Redmile Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,781,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,913 shares during the period. Replimune Group makes up 3.1% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Replimune Group worth $52,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 763,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 238,747 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at $834,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Replimune Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,045,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,057,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in Replimune Group by 203.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,070,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 2,057,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $78,111.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REPL opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

