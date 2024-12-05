Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LULU Q3 Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $13.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.84.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.