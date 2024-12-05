Research Analysts Set Expectations for Merus FY2025 Earnings

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merus in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.82). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Merus Stock Down 1.6 %

MRUS stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 10.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,873,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Merus by 73.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,573 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Merus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,749,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,937,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 11.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,324,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,523,000 after acquiring an additional 247,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

