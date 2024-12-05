Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,116 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $56.42 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

