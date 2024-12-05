Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

