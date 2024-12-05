Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.02 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

