Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.45.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

