Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $128.68 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $163.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

BANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,068,492.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,995,025.30. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 24,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $2,705,358.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,929,800. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,054 shares of company stock valued at $18,507,146. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

