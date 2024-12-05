Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

