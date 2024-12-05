Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 90,266 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $11,824.08.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Revolve Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 280,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 178,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

