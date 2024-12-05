Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $3,432,219.23 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $11,824.08.

Revolve Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

