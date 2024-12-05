Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

INTC opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.