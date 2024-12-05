Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,178,905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $775.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $911.06 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $915.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $784.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

