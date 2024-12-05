Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,947 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 3.54% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 53.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4,029.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MHN opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.