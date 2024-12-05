Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,223 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 942,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 121,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

