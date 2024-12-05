Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 87,660 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,660 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $12.31 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.