Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 87,660 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,660 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $12.31 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
