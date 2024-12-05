RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.61. 215,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,415,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RLJ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 170,484 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 128,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

