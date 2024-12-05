Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.25 Million Stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Opera were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of OPRA opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Opera Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

