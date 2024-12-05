Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.72 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 153,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 854.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

