Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRVL. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

