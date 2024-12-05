Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. FBN Securities raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $367.94 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $351.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 300.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

