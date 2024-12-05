Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Raises Dividend to $1.48 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$176.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$171.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$158.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$123.22 and a one year high of C$179.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$175.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total value of C$1,706,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,155. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,918 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,149.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.