Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,578 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $183,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,974.53. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,360 shares of company stock worth $19,782,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.