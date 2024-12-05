Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 386,843 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386,843 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $239,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 83.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 46.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $278,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $496,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $104.99 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

