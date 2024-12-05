RTW Investments LP Buys Shares of 209,361 Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 1.56% of Adagio Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Adagio Medical Trading Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:ADGM opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70. Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Adagio Medical Company Profile
