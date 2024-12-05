RTW Investments LP Buys Shares of 209,361 Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 1.56% of Adagio Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Adagio Medical Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:ADGM opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70. Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Adagio Medical Company Profile

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc, a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

