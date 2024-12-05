Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Invests $153,000 in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDL opened at $78.92 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

