Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Invests $43,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $65.97 on Thursday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $321,765 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.