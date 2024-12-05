Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,561,000 after acquiring an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

