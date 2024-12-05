SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $274.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.19 and a 52-week high of $274.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

