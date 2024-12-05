SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $523.26 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $384.21 and a 52 week high of $523.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

