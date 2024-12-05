SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.