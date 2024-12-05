SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,188 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VXUS opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

