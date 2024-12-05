SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,435 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

