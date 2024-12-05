SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 746 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $911.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $784.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.19. The company has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $915.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

