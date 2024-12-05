Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $334.0 million-$336.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.8 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

IOT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.13. 4,545,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,832. Samsara has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,515. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,925,550. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,719,376 shares of company stock valued at $83,359,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

