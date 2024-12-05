Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.79). 159,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 169,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.60 ($0.80).

Sanderson Design Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.04 million, a PE ratio of 560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sanderson Design Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Sanderson Design Group’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

