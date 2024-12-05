Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Cut to Hold at BNP Paribas

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandoz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandoz Group
Sandoz Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Sandoz Group Company Profile
Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sandoz Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Penguin Solutions Could Be the AI Sleeper Stock of 2025
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- SCHD: A Core Addition to Your Dividend Investment Portfolio
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- ZJK Stock Skyrockets Following NVIDIA Partnership News
Receive News & Ratings for Sandoz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandoz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.