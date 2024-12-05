Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Cut to Hold at BNP Paribas

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandoz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Sandoz Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Sandoz Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDZNY opened at $43.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. Sandoz Group has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $46.80.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

