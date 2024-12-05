Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SASR stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $189.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

