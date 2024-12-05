Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Scheid Vineyards Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

