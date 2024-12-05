Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,043,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 1,980,065 shares.The stock last traded at $24.61 and had previously closed at $24.64.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,920,000 after buying an additional 24,494,209 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,274,000 after buying an additional 159,043 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 1,953,258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after buying an additional 651,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 710.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

