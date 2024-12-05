Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.