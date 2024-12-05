Seaport Res Ptn Decreases Earnings Estimates for Zumiez

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

ZUMZ stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $327,793.70. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,387 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Zumiez by 32.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,841 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

