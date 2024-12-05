Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s Why

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.08. Approximately 445,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 261,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Semler Scientific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 486.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 27.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

