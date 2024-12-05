Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s Why

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.08. Approximately 445,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 261,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.
Semler Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $525.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Semler Scientific
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.