Senti Biosciences’ (SNTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Senti Biosciences Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $6.61 on Monday. Senti Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.
About Senti Biosciences
