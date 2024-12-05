SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,757.60. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,448 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $80,604,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,451,000 after buying an additional 2,282,980 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

