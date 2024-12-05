Seshu Tyagarajan Sells 20,392 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 20,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $92,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,995.92. This represents a 13.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $14.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

