Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen Sells 325,000 Shares

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $1,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,583,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,363,188. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shimmick Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Shimmick Co. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Shimmick from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shimmick in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Shimmick in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shimmick by 140.7% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shimmick by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

