Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Position Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 460.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622,207 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.11% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $38,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $815.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss bought 22,300 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $101,465.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,335. The trade was a 3.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

