Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $11.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $101,465.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,335. This trade represents a 3.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter.

SHLS opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $815.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

