Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Increases By 5.9%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,920,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.